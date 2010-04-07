Bullhouse WaveVolume

Wave Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Wave Volume indicator is a powerful tool that combines volume analysis with price action using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant market moves by displaying accumulated volume in wave formations, making it easier to spot potential trend reversals and momentum shifts.

  • Volume Wave Visualization: Displays volume accumulation in wave patterns
  • Flexible Volume Types: Choose between tick volume or real volume
  • Customizable ZigZag Period: Adjust sensitivity with tick-based ZigZag periods
  • Color-Coded Waves:
    • Aqua: Bullish waves
    • Red: Bearish waves
    • Yellow: Indecision periods
  • Separate Window Display: Clean visualization separate from the main chart

Input Parameters

  • Volume Type: Select between tick or real volume
  • Reference Price: Choose between close prices or extremes
  • ZigZag Period: Customize the number of ticks for wave formation
  • Wave Colors: Fully customizable color scheme for different wave types

Applications

  • Identify volume accumulation patterns
  • Spot potential trend reversals
  • Measure buying/selling pressure
  • Confirm price action signals
  • Analyze market momentum

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.


