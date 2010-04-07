Bullhouse WaveVolume

Wave Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Wave Volume indicator is a powerful tool that combines volume analysis with price action using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant market moves by displaying accumulated volume in wave formations, making it easier to spot potential trend reversals and momentum shifts.

Volume Wave Visualization : Displays volume accumulation in wave patterns

: Displays volume accumulation in wave patterns Flexible Volume Types : Choose between tick volume or real volume

: Choose between tick volume or real volume Customizable ZigZag Period : Adjust sensitivity with tick-based ZigZag periods

: Adjust sensitivity with tick-based ZigZag periods Color-Coded Waves : Aqua: Bullish waves Red: Bearish waves Yellow: Indecision periods

: Separate Window Display: Clean visualization separate from the main chart

Input Parameters

Volume Type: Select between tick or real volume

Reference Price: Choose between close prices or extremes

ZigZag Period: Customize the number of ticks for wave formation

Wave Colors: Fully customizable color scheme for different wave types

Applications

Identify volume accumulation patterns

Spot potential trend reversals

Measure buying/selling pressure

Confirm price action signals

Analyze market momentum



Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.



