Bullhouse WavePrice
- Indicatori
- Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Wave Price Indicator
The Wave Price indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that visualizes price movements in wave formations using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant price patterns, trends, and potential reversals by breaking down price action into meaningful waves.
- Price Wave Analysis: Visualizes price movements in clear wave patterns
- ZigZag-based Calculation: Filters out market noise and focuses on significant price moves
- Color-Coded Waves:
- Aqua: Bullish waves (upward price movements)
- Red: Bearish waves (downward price movements)
- Yellow: Indecision periods (consolidation)
- Separate Window Display: Clean and clear visualization separate from the main chart
Input Parameters
- Price Type: Choose between closing prices or extremes
- ZigZag Period: Customize the sensitivity of wave detection
- Wave Colors: Fully customizable color scheme for different wave types
Applications
- Identify trend direction and strength
- Spot potential reversal points
- Analyze price momentum
- Find support and resistance levels
- Detect price action patterns
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.