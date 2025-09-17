Bullhouse WavePrice

Wave Price Indicator

The Wave Price indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that visualizes price movements in wave formations using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant price patterns, trends, and potential reversals by breaking down price action into meaningful waves.

  • Price Wave Analysis: Visualizes price movements in clear wave patterns
  • ZigZag-based Calculation: Filters out market noise and focuses on significant price moves
  • Color-Coded Waves:
    • Aqua: Bullish waves (upward price movements)
    • Red: Bearish waves (downward price movements)
    • Yellow: Indecision periods (consolidation)
  • Separate Window Display: Clean and clear visualization separate from the main chart

Input Parameters

  • Price Type: Choose between closing prices or extremes
  • ZigZag Period: Customize the sensitivity of wave detection
  • Wave Colors: Fully customizable color scheme for different wave types

Applications

  • Identify trend direction and strength
  • Spot potential reversal points
  • Analyze price momentum
  • Find support and resistance levels
  • Detect price action patterns

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.

