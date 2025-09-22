Sormed Trend Indicator
- Andrey Sorokin
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Sormed indicator utilizes advanced algorithms to deeply analyze market fractal structures and price volatility, accurately drawing strong bullish and bearish trend lines while effectively avoiding misleading entry signals. Sormed: Your ultimate all-in-one trading edge. With our dynamic insights into complex fractals, key support and resistance levels, and market volatility, Sormed precisely identifies optimal buy (blue) and sell (red) periods. It greatly simplifies the trend trading decision-making process by providing clear, intuitive, and highly adaptive signals to guide your decisions, helping you confidently grasp the market's pulse.