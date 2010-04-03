Impulse System MTF

Impulse System MTF – Smarter Multi-Timeframe Trading

Trend & Momentum Signals (Inspired by Triple Screen Ideas)

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Impulse System indicator independently developed by the author.
Inspired by the Triple Screen methodology described in The New Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder, this indicator combines trend and momentum signals to help traders identify potential entry and exit points.
This is an original implementation with MTF functionality and is not an official product of Dr. Elder.

The Triple Screen System, developed by Dr. Alexander Elder, is one of the most respected trading methods in modern technical analysis. It works by filtering trades through three “screens”:

  • First screen (long-term timeframe): Identify the dominant market trend and only trade in its direction.

  • Second screen (medium-term timeframe): Use the Impulse System in combination with other indicators—such as Force Index MTF—to detect pullbacks within the main trend and filter out false counter-trend signals.

  • Third screen (short-term timeframe): Pinpoint precise entry timing for low-risk, high-reward trades.

Within this framework, the Impulse System plays a key role. It combines trend and momentum by using the EMA and MACD histogram:

  • Green → trend and momentum both point upward (bullish).

  • Red → trend and momentum both point downward (bearish).

  • Blue → mixed signals (sideways or transitional phase).

Why Impulse System MTF?

Unlike the traditional Impulse System that only works on a single timeframe, the MTF (Multi-Timeframe) version delivers several unique advantages:

See the trend clearly – Higher timeframe Impulse signals are overlaid directly on your current chart, so you always know the dominant market direction.

Catch the pullbacks – Medium-term pullbacks can be tracked in the same chart, especially when combined with Force Index MTF, giving you stronger confirmation and filtering false signals.

Enter at the right time – Lower timeframe Impulse signals guide your precise entries without constantly switching charts.

Fewer missed opportunities – Cross-timeframe signals update in real time, so you don’t miss setups due to chart switching delays.

Application Examples

  • Intraday Trading (D1 → H4 → H1):

    • Trend detected by Impulse System (D1).

    • Pullback confirmed by Force Index (H4) crossing below zero.

    • Entry timed by Impulse (H1) turning green again.

  • Scalping (H1 → M15 → M3):

    • Impulse (H1) shows main trend.

    • Force Index (M15) dips below zero → pullback detected.

    • Impulse (M3) turns green → precise entry.

In Summary

👉 Impulse System MTF = bringing Dr. Elder’s Triple Screen concept into a single chart.

It keeps the visual clarity of the original Impulse System while dramatically improving the efficiency of multi-timeframe analysis. Perfect for:

  • Intraday traders who want clear trend and entry alignment.

  • Swing traders who rely on multi-timeframe confluence.

  • Long-term traders who want to stay on the right side of the market.

💡 Based on Dr. Elder’s famous Triple Screen System, this indicator combines trend, momentum, and multi-timeframe analysis into a single, easy-to-use tool. For even stronger signals, it works seamlessly with Force Index MTF.


Enhanced MACD Pro
Zhen Yu Zheng
Göstergeler
Product Overview Enhanced MACD Pro is an advanced implementation of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, enhanced with professional features for serious traders. This indicator combines traditional MACD analysis with modern alert systems and visual optimizations. Why Choose Enhanced MACD Pro? Multiple Alert Systems : 3 different alert modes to catch every trading opportunity Customizable Parameters : Full control over all MACD settings Professional Visualization
FREE
Semi automatic trading and tester
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
Force Index MTF
Zhen Yu Zheng
Göstergeler
Force Index MTF – Power of Volume and Price (Inspired by Elder Concepts) Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Force Index indicator independently developed by the author. Inspired by the concepts in The New Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder, this indicator measures the power of volume and price across multiple timeframes, providing traders with a tool to analyze market trends. This is an original implementation with MTF functionality and is not an official product of Dr. Elder . The Triple Screen Sys
