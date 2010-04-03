Visual Cheetah Wave Indicator: Trade with Speed and Precision

Unlock market trends and trade with renewed confidence for just $30.

Are you tired of cluttered charts and conflicting signals that leave you guessing? The Visual Cheetah Wave Indicator was developed to cut through the market noise, providing a clean, intuitive, and powerful way to identify and follow trends. Designed for traders who demand clarity, this tool helps you spot high-probability entry and exit points with exceptional accuracy.

The Logic: A Unique Dual-Wave Confirmation System

The power of the Visual Cheetah Wave Indicator lies in its sophisticated dual-wave algorithm, which ensures you only trade when market momentum is confirmed.

The Main Wave (Slow Wave): This is the foundation of the indicator. It intelligently analyzes price action over a longer period (customizable with InpSlowPeriod ) to establish the dominant market trend. It's not just a simple moving average; it calculates the highest high and lowest low to create dynamic, step-like support and resistance levels. When the price is in an uptrend, the wave acts as a trailing support line. In a downtrend, it becomes a trailing resistance line. This gives you a clear and stable view of the underlying market structure. The Fast Wave: This wave operates on the same principles as the Main Wave but uses a shorter period ( InpFastPeriod ). Its purpose is to track more immediate price momentum. The Fast Wave reacts quickly to changes, acting as an early confirmation signal that aligns with the Main Wave. The Signal: A true buy or sell signal is only generated when the price, the Fast Wave, and the Main Wave are all in alignment. A Buy Signal occurs when the trend shifts from bearish to bullish, and the price closes decisively above both the Main Wave and the Fast Wave.

A Sell Signal occurs when the trend shifts from bullish to bearish, and the price closes decisively below both waves.

This dual-confirmation logic is the indicator's core strength, filtering out weak or false moves and focusing only on entries with a high probability of success.

Key Features

Crystal-Clear Visual Bands: The indicator plots clean, color-coded upper (buy trend) and lower (sell trend) bands, making the current market direction instantly recognizable.

Non-Repainting Signals: The buy and sell arrows are generated on trend confirmation and do not repaint. What you see is what happened, providing a reliable tool for backtesting and live trading.

Built-in Noise Filter: Avoid over-trading with the "Bars Delay" feature. You can set the minimum number of bars between signals, ensuring the indicator only alerts you to new, distinct trading opportunities, not market noise.

Fully Customizable Interface: You have complete control. Adjust the periods of both waves, toggle the visibility of every component (bands, waves, arrows), and modify arrow sizes and offsets to tailor the indicator to your personal trading style and chart setup.

Versatile for Any Market: Works seamlessly on all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Suitable for All Timeframes: Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, you can adjust the settings to fit your preferred timeframe.

What You Get

When you purchase the Visual Cheetah Wave Indicator, you receive the full, unlocked indicator file. There are no hidden fees or subscriptions. It is a one-time purchase for a lifetime license.

Stop struggling with confusing indicators. The Visual Cheetah Wave Indicator was built to provide a clear, logical, and actionable view of the market. For just $30, you can add this professional-grade tool to your arsenal and start trading with the speed, precision, and confidence of a cheetah.