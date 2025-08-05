VortexX ULTRA PRO — Powerful Arrow Indicator for BTCUSD & EURUSD

VortexX ULTRA PRO is a high-precision arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for confident trading on H4 and D1 timeframes. Specifically optimized for BTCUSD and EURUSD, it provides reliable and accurate buy/sell signals — even during high market volatility.

📈 Key Features of VortexX ULTRA PRO:

✔️ Works on H4 and D1 timeframes

✔️ Optimized for BTCUSD and EURUSD

✔️ Based on a proven dual EMA strategy

✔️ Clear BUY/SELL arrows on the chart

✔️ Does not repaint or use risky trading logic

✔️ Simple, fast, and effective

⚙️ How It Works:

The indicator monitors the crossover of fast and slow EMAs, generating clean BUY or SELL signals with arrows directly on the chart. It’s effective for both trend-following and reversal strategies on higher timeframes.

🎯 Advantages:

Compatible with any broker

Works on all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)

Instant reaction to market changes

Lightweight — doesn’t slow down your terminal

Perfect for traders who want clean, actionable signals

💰 Price: $300 (Lifetime License)

🔥 One-time payment — lifetime access!

📌 Technical Information:

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbols: BTCUSD , EURUSD

Timeframes: H4 and D1

Type: Non-repainting arrow indicator

Installation: Standard, via Indicators folder



