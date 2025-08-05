VortexX ULTRA
- Indicateurs
- Jasurbek Nurjonov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
VortexX ULTRA PRO — Powerful Arrow Indicator for BTCUSD & EURUSD
VortexX ULTRA PRO is a high-precision arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for confident trading on H4 and D1 timeframes. Specifically optimized for BTCUSD and EURUSD, it provides reliable and accurate buy/sell signals — even during high market volatility.
📈 Key Features of VortexX ULTRA PRO:
-
✔️ Works on H4 and D1 timeframes
-
✔️ Optimized for BTCUSD and EURUSD
-
✔️ Based on a proven dual EMA strategy
-
✔️ Clear BUY/SELL arrows on the chart
-
✔️ Does not repaint or use risky trading logic
-
✔️ Simple, fast, and effective
⚙️ How It Works:
The indicator monitors the crossover of fast and slow EMAs, generating clean BUY or SELL signals with arrows directly on the chart. It’s effective for both trend-following and reversal strategies on higher timeframes.
🎯 Advantages:
-
Compatible with any broker
-
Works on all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)
-
Instant reaction to market changes
-
Lightweight — doesn’t slow down your terminal
-
Perfect for traders who want clean, actionable signals
💰 Price: $300 (Lifetime License)
🔥 One-time payment — lifetime access!
📌 Technical Information:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Symbols: BTCUSD, EURUSD
-
Timeframes: H4 and D1
-
Type: Non-repainting arrow indicator
-
Installation: Standard, via Indicators folder