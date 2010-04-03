Candlestick Patterns Finder MT5

Candlestick Patterns Finder is an indicator designed to automate and simplify chart analysis.

It is perfect for both beginners who want to learn about the market and its mechanics, as well as advanced users who want to automate certain processes.

It searches for both current and past formations, additionally notifying the user about the pattern found through three available methods, e.g. alerts (great for multiple charts running).

Recognizes 24 patterns divided into bullish, bearish and neutral categories.

Compared to the MT4 version of the indicator, the MT5 version doesn't have a graphical mode (GUI).


    If you have any questions or problems, go ahead and write to us.


    Candlestick patterns

    • Doji
    • Spinning top
    • Dragonfly doji
    • Gravestone doji
    • Hammer
    • Shooting star
    • Inverted hammer
    • Hanging man
    • Marubozu bullish
    • Marubozu bearish
    • Engulfing bullish
    • Engulfing bearish
    • Harami bullish
    • Harami bearish
    • Piercing line
    • Dark cloud cover
    • Three white soldiers
    • Three black soldiers
    • Morning star
    • Evening star
    • Three line strike bullish
    • Three line strike bearish
    • Rising three methods 
    • Falling three methods



