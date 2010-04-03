Candlestick Patterns Finder MT5

Candlestick Patterns Finder is an indicator designed to automate and simplify chart analysis.

It is perfect for both beginners who want to learn about the market and its mechanics, as well as advanced users who want to automate certain processes.

It searches for both current and past formations, additionally notifying the user about the pattern found through three available methods, e.g. alerts (great for multiple charts running).

Recognizes 24 patterns divided into bullish, bearish and neutral categories.

Compared to the MT4 version of the indicator, the MT5 version doesn't have a graphical mode (GUI).





If you have any questions or problems, go ahead and write to us.



Candlestick patterns

Doji

Spinning top

Dragonfly doji

Gravestone doji

Hammer

Shooting star

Inverted hammer

Hanging man

Marubozu bullish

Marubozu bearish

Engulfing bullish

Engulfing bearish

Harami bullish

Harami bearish

Piercing line

Dark cloud cover

Three white soldiers

Three black soldiers

Morning star

Evening star

Three line strike bullish

Three line strike bearish

Rising three methods

Falling three methods







