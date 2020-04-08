VFX 80 percent scalper

Elevate your chart analysis with precision visual signals.

The CandleBodyArrows indicator is designed for traders who value clear, actionable chart insights. It automatically identifies significant candle movements based on user-defined thresholds and highlights them with intuitive up and down arrows. Whether you're trading trends or volatility, this tool offers an additional layer of visual confirmation that integrates seamlessly with your existing technical approach.

Key Features:

Highlights candles that exceed a customizable movement threshold

Adjustable timeframe alignment for flexible analysis

Color-coded arrow alerts for bullish and bearish activity

Clean, non-intrusive design that keeps your chart readable

Includes built-in filtering to reduce false signals

This tool is ideal for traders looking for visual cues based on price action without relying on complex or cluttered setups. Add it to your trading arsenal and experience a more informed and confident decision-making process.



