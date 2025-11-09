Forex Fortune Navigators

ForexFortune-Navigator: Your reliable guide to the Forex market





ForexFortune-Navigator is an advanced trading bot designed for Forex traders.





Advantages of ForexFortune-Navigator:

Reliability and Stability: ForexFortune-Navigator is designed to meet high standards of reliability and stability. Smart Risk Management: Built-in Money Management allows you to control your risk level and optimize trading, which helps protect your capital. Real-Time Market Analysis: ForexFortune-Navigator analyzes all key aspects of the market - opening, high, low, closing and volume - to accurately determine the current trend and make informed decisions. Flexible customization options: The bot provides a wide range of parameters for fine-tuning to the individual requirements of the trader and market conditions. Profit protection: TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing Stop functions allow you to protect profits from sudden changes in market price, providing optimal conditions for maximum profit. Minimizing Risks: Filtering spreads and accounting for market volatility helps minimize risks and ensure trading stability. Ease of Use: Even traders without deep programming knowledge can easily set up and run ForexFortune-Navigator for successful trading.

Main features of the ForexFortune-Navigator bot:

Order Management: With the OrderFilling feature, traders can choose the order fill type and use OrderComment to add comments to their trades for easy tracking. Order Identification: Each order is automatically assigned a unique OrderMagic number, making trades easier to track and identify. Money Management: The bot allows you to customize trading volume (BotVolume) and manage risk using the MoneyManagementOn and MoneyManagementPercent parameters. Market analysis: Using the SetSearchExtremes, SetIntegrationBars, SetCorrection, SetLogicalPointWidth and SetBeam settings, the bot performs market analysis to determine the optimal entry and exit points for trades. Order Limit: Setting the Orders parameter allows you to determine the number of orders for trading. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels: The bot allows you to configure TakeProfit and StopLoss levels to protect profits and minimize losses. Trailing Stop: The TrailingOn feature activates a trailing stop, which allows you to protect profits from sudden changes in market price. Spread Filtering: With SpreadFilterOn and SpreadFilter, traders can set up filters to control spreads and reduce risk. Volatility Filtering: SpreadVolatilityFilterOn allows the bot to adapt to changes in market volatility for more accurate trading decisions.

List of all parameters of the ForexFortune-Navigator bot and their explanation:

OrderFilling (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING): Order filling type (ORDER_FILLING_FOK - Fill or Kill).

OrderComment (string): Comment for the order (default "FFN").

OrderMagic (uint): Magic number for orders (default 11358).

MaximumDrawdown (double): Maximum drawdown (0 - disabled).

PipsLinza (bool): Using PipsLinza (default true).

BotVolume (double): Trade volume (default 0.01 lot).

MoneyManagementOn (bool): Enable Money Management (default true).

MoneyManagementPercent (double): Percentage of balance for Money Management (default 25%).

SetSearchExtremes (uint): Number of bars to search for extremes (34 by default).

SetIntegrationBars (uint): Number of bars to integrate (default 144).

SetCorrection (uint): Correction (default 8).

SetLogicalPointWidth (uint): Logical point width (default 3).

SetBeam (uint): Trend beam (default 15).

Orders (uint): Order limit (default 12).

TakeProfit (uint): TakeProfit level in relative units (default 2000).

StopLoss (uint): StopLoss level in relative units (default 1044).

TrailingOn (bool): Enable trailing stop (default true).

TrailingStart (uint): Starting point for the trailing stop in relative units (default 300).

TrailingStop (uint): Stop distance for the trailing stop in relative units (default 50).

SpreadFilterOn (bool): Enables the spread filter (default true).

SpreadFilter (uint): Spread limit in relative units (default 30).

SpreadVolatilityFilterOn (bool): Enable filtering by spread volatility (default true).

These options allow you to customize the ForexFortune-Navigator bot to suit your trading strategies and market conditions.





