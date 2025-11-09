Forex Fortune Navigators

ForexFortune-Navigator: Your reliable guide to the Forex market

ForexFortune-Navigator is an advanced trading bot designed for Forex traders. This innovative tool has a wide range of features and capabilities that allow traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies.

The price for the first users is reduced; in the future the price will be increased.

Advantages of ForexFortune-Navigator:
  1. Reliability and Stability: ForexFortune-Navigator is designed to meet high standards of reliability and stability.
  2. Smart Risk Management: Built-in Money Management allows you to control your risk level and optimize trading, which helps protect your capital.
  3. Real-Time Market Analysis: ForexFortune-Navigator analyzes all key aspects of the market - opening, high, low, closing and volume - to accurately determine the current trend and make informed decisions.
  4. Flexible customization options: The bot provides a wide range of parameters for fine-tuning to the individual requirements of the trader and market conditions.
  5. Profit protection: TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing Stop functions allow you to protect profits from sudden changes in market price, providing optimal conditions for maximum profit.
  6. Minimizing Risks: Filtering spreads and accounting for market volatility helps minimize risks and ensure trading stability.
  7. Ease of Use: Even traders without deep programming knowledge can easily set up and run ForexFortune-Navigator for successful trading.
Main features of the ForexFortune-Navigator bot:
  1. Order Management: With the OrderFilling feature, traders can choose the order fill type and use OrderComment to add comments to their trades for easy tracking.
  2. Order Identification: Each order is automatically assigned a unique OrderMagic number, making trades easier to track and identify.
  3. Money Management: The bot allows you to customize trading volume (BotVolume) and manage risk using the MoneyManagementOn and MoneyManagementPercent parameters.
  4. Market analysis: Using the SetSearchExtremes, SetIntegrationBars, SetCorrection, SetLogicalPointWidth and SetBeam settings, the bot performs market analysis to determine the optimal entry and exit points for trades.
  5. Order Limit: Setting the Orders parameter allows you to determine the number of orders for trading.
  6. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels: The bot allows you to configure TakeProfit and StopLoss levels to protect profits and minimize losses.
  7. Trailing Stop: The TrailingOn feature activates a trailing stop, which allows you to protect profits from sudden changes in market price.
  8. Spread Filtering: With SpreadFilterOn and SpreadFilter, traders can set up filters to control spreads and reduce risk.
  9. Volatility Filtering: SpreadVolatilityFilterOn allows the bot to adapt to changes in market volatility for more accurate trading decisions.
List of all parameters of the ForexFortune-Navigator bot and their explanation:
  • OrderFilling (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING): Order filling type (ORDER_FILLING_FOK - Fill or Kill).
  • OrderComment (string): Comment for the order (default "FFN").
  • OrderMagic (uint): Magic number for orders (default 11358).
  • MaximumDrawdown (double): Maximum drawdown (0 - disabled).
  • PipsLinza (bool): Using PipsLinza (default true).
  • BotVolume (double): Trade volume (default 0.01 lot).
  • MoneyManagementOn (bool): Enable Money Management (default true).
  • MoneyManagementPercent (double): Percentage of balance for Money Management (default 25%).
  • SetSearchExtremes (uint): Number of bars to search for extremes (34 by default).
  • SetIntegrationBars (uint): Number of bars to integrate (default 144).
  • SetCorrection (uint): Correction (default 8).
  • SetLogicalPointWidth (uint): Logical point width (default 3).
  • SetBeam (uint): Trend beam (default 15).
  • Orders (uint): Order limit (default 12).
  • TakeProfit (uint): TakeProfit level in relative units (default 2000).
  • StopLoss (uint): StopLoss level in relative units (default 1044).
  • TrailingOn (bool): Enable trailing stop (default true).
  • TrailingStart (uint): Starting point for the trailing stop in relative units (default 300).
  • TrailingStop (uint): Stop distance for the trailing stop in relative units (default 50).
  • SpreadFilterOn (bool): Enables the spread filter (default true).
  • SpreadFilter (uint): Spread limit in relative units (default 30).
  • SpreadVolatilityFilterOn (bool): Enable filtering by spread volatility (default true).
These options allow you to customize the ForexFortune-Navigator bot to suit your trading strategies and market conditions.

Why ForexFortune-Navigator is worth purchasing:
ForexFortune-Navigator provides traders with the ability to fine-tune strategies to suit their individual needs and preferences.
ForexFortune-Navigator is a reliable and effective assistant for everyone who strives for successful trading on the Forex market. This bot offers a combination of advanced technology, reliability and flexible settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels.

The product's extensive capabilities allow traders to use the ForexFortune-Navigator bot to manage their trades, protect capital and increase the likelihood of successful Forex trading. Don't miss the opportunity to work with ForexFortune-Navigator. Get access to this powerful tool today!











