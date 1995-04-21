ExTRCT Telegram Signal to MetaTrader
- Utilità
- Affifuddin Bin Mohd Hazam
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 11 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
EXTRCT – Telegram Signal to MT4
Let your chart listen, so you can live louder.
Too busy to track Telegram trade signals? EXTRCT reads and trades them for you — directly in MT4.
No Python. No API. No login required.
Features:
-
Freedom: Enter any public Telegram signal provider's channel username without needing to log in.
-
Configurable Signal Format: Supports various signal formats, fully configurable via the settings.
-
Symbol Filter: The EA will ignore signals for symbols not defined in the settings.
-
Automated Execution: Trades are executed automatically based on the received signals.
-
Auto SL Adjustment: Stop loss is updated automatically if a revised SL is detected in a Telegram message.
-
Auto Trade Closure: If a CloseKeyword is detected in the message, all related orders will be automatically closed.
-
Trade Panel: Allows manual trade execution when enabled.
-
Virtual TP & SL: Double-click the circle and drag it to any price level to update TP or SL across all open orders
Visual panel included
A modern dashboard is displayed on your chart to show:
-
Total profit/loss
-
Current signal info (symbol, direction, entry, TP, SL)
-
Account info (balance, equity, floating P/L)
-
Spread and number of open trades
Smart Control Buttons
-
ENABLE / DISABLE: Toggle to enable or disable the EA’s automated trading.
-
CLOSE PROFIT: Closes all currently profitable orders.
-
CLOSE LOSS: Closes all currently losing orders.
-
CLOSE ALL: Closes all orders, regardless of their profitability.
EXTRCT is perfect for:
-
Traders who rely on Telegram signals
-
Those who want full automation without relying on external servers or complicated setups
-
Anyone who values simplicity and visual control
Please note:
-
EXTRCT does not use the official Telegram API. Hence it will only able to fetch signals from public channel
-
Whitelist "https://t.me/" via Tools > Options > Expert Advisors