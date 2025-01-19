Blow Stopper Genesis

Blow Stopper Genesis Prop Firm EA (MT4)

Overview
Blow Stopper Genesis is an advanced trading algorithm tailored for MT4 and optimized for the 1-hour timeframe. Designed with precision and adaptability, it identifies the best entry points and manages trades efficiently, ensuring performance across all currency pairs and XAUUSD (Gold).

Key Features

  • Precision Entry Logic:
    The EA uses the Vidya Moving Average to identify optimal entry points, ensuring high-quality trades only when conditions are ideal.
  • Trend Identification:
    Tracks market trends using a Moving Average Crossover strategy, aligning trades with prevailing momentum.
  • Automated Trade Exits:
    Employs Envelopes for dynamic exit points, eliminating the need for manual Take Profit (TP) settings.

Risk Management

  • Stop Loss:
    • Currency Pairs: Fixed at 850 points.
    • XAUUSD (Gold): Fixed at 15,000 points for market-specific risk control.
  • Break-Even:
    • Currency Pairs: Activates at 650 points.
    • XAUUSD (Gold): Activates at 8,500 points, locking in profits effectively.
  • Lot Size: Starts with a default of 0.01, suitable for most trading accounts, including prop firm accounts.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
  • Timeframe: Optimized for the 1-hour timeframe.
  • Instruments:
    • All currency pairs: Ensure all pairs are open to enable full functionality.
    • XAUUSD (Gold): Adjust SL and break-even settings to the recommended values.

Setup Recommendations

  1. Open all currency pairs to allow the EA to scan the market for opportunities.
  2. Adjust settings to suit your trading preferences or account type.
  3. Monitor XAUUSD performance and ensure SL is set to 15,000 points and break-even to 8,500 points.

Why Choose Blow Stopper Genesis?
Blow Stopper Genesis combines advanced algorithms with smart trade management to deliver consistent performance in varying market conditions. Whether you're trading on a demo account or managing live funds, this EA is built to support your trading goals with minimal intervention.

Trading Benefits:

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Leverages advanced indicators and strategies to identify optimal entry and exit points with precision.
  • Risk Management Excellence: Locks in profits at break-even and applies robust stop-loss mechanisms to protect your capital.
  • Manual Control Flexibility: Offers the option to manually activate a trailing stop for extended profit opportunities during trending markets.
  • Stress-Free Automation: Simplifies trade execution and management, reducing emotional bias and freeing up time for other activities.
  • Versatility Across Markets: Performs efficiently in various market conditions, ensuring long-term consistency and reliability.

Why Choose the Blow Stopper Genesis EA?

The Blow Stopper Genesis EA is more than just a trading tool; it is a sophisticated system that combines cutting-edge trend-following strategies with meticulous risk management. By integrating the Vidya Moving Average, Moving Averages Crossover, Keltner Channel, Bar Closing, and Stochastic Signal, this EA ensures:

  • Precision Entries: Capitalizes on market trends with accuracy.
  • Strategic Exits: Protects profits and minimizes risks dynamically.
  • Consistent Performance: Adapts seamlessly to diverse market conditions, providing traders with confidence in every trade.

Trade smarter and more confidently with the Blow Stopper Genesis EA—your trusted partner in achieving market success! Start your journey toward consistent profitability today!


