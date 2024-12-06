Simple Smart Mney Concepts
- Indicateurs
- Cao Minh Quang
- Version: 1.8
- Mise à jour: 4 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.
Key Features
-
Internal and Swing market structure in real-time:
-
Internal Structures: These elements refer to the price formations and patterns that occur within a smaller scope or a specific trading session. The suite can detect intricate details like minor support/resistance levels or short-term trend reversals.
-
External Structures: These involve larger, more significant market patterns and trends spanning multiple sessions or time frames. This capability helps traders understand overarching market directions.
-
- HH/LH/LL/LH Areas:
- Identifying Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Lower Highs (LH) helps in understanding the trend and market structure, aiding in predictive analysis.
- Break of Structure (BOS):
- This feature identifies points where the price breaks a significant structure, potentially indicating a new trend or a trend reversal.
- Change of Character (CHoCH):
- Detects subtle shifts in the market's behavior, which could suggest the early stages of a trend change before they become apparent to the broader market.
- Order Blocks:
- These are essentially price levels or zones where significant trading activities previously occurred, likely pointing to the positions of smart money.
- Equal Highs and Lows
- Displays EQH/EQL labels on chart for detecting equal highs & lows.
- Fair Value Gaps:
- Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.
- Previous Highs & Lows:
- Allows the user to display previous highs & lows from daily, weekly, & monthly timeframes as significant levels.
- Premium & Discount Zones as a range:
- Allows the user to display Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium zones on the chart
- EA Integration:
- Using Global Variables.
- Update the global variables on every bar close.
- Always add the lastest price value of the elements as following struct:
- Order Block Internal Structures
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_TOP (Lastest Internal OB Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_TOP )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_BOTTOM (Lastest Internal OB Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_BOTTOM )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_TIME (Lastest Internal OB Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_TIME )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_TOUCHED_TIME (Lastest Internal OB First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_TOUCHED_TIME)
- Order Block Swing Structures
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_TOP (Lastest Swing OB Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_TOP )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_BOTTOM (Lastest Swing OB Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_BOTTOM )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_TIME (Lastest Swing OB Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_TIME )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_TOUCHED_TIME (Lastest Swing OB First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_TOUCHED_TIME)
- Fair value gaps
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TOP (Lastest FVG Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_TOP )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_BOTTOM (Lastest FVG Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_ BOTTOM )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_MID (Lastest FVG Middle price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_MID )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TIME (Lastest FVG Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_TIME )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TOUCHED_TIME (Lastest FVG First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_TOUCHED_TIME)
- BOS/CHOCH Internal Structures
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_CHOCH (Lastest CHOCH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_CHOCH)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_CHOCH_TIME (Lastest CHOCH Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_CHOCH_TIME)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_BOS (Lastest BOS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_BOS)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_BOS_TIME (Lastest BOS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_BOS_TIME)
- BOS/CHOCH Swing Structures
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_CHOCH (Lastest swing CHOCH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_CHOCH)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_CHOCH_TIME (Lastest swing CHOCH Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_CHOCH_TIME)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_BOS (Lastest swing BOS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_BOS)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_BOS_TIME (Lastest swing BOS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_BOS_TIME)
- Swing point
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_HH (Lastest HH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_HH)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_LH (Lastest LH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_LH)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_HL (Lastest HL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_HL)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_LL (Lastest LL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_LL)
- Swing High/Low
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_HIGH (Swing high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_HIGH )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_HIGH_TIME (Swing high time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_HIGH_TIME )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_LOW (Swing low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_LOW )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_LOW_TIME (Swing low time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_LOW_TIME )
- Previous Highs and Lows
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DAILY_HIGH (Daily high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DAILY_HIGH )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DAILY_LOW (Daily low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DAILY_LOW )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_WEEKLY_HIGH (Weekly high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_WEEKLY_HIGH )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_WEEKLY_LOW (Weekly low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_WEEKLY_LOW )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_MONTHLY_HIGH (Monthly high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_MONTHLY_HIGH )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_MONTHLY_LOW ( Monthly low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_MONTHLY_LOW )
- Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium Zones
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_PREMIUM_HIGH (Premium top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_PREMIUM_HIGH )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_PREMIUM_LOW (Premium bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_PREMIUM_LOW )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DISCOUNT_HIGH (Discount top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DISCOUNT_HIGH )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DISCOUNT_LOW (Discount bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DISCOUNT_LOW )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQUILIBRIUM_HIGH (Equilibrium top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQUILIBRIUM_HIGH )
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQUILIBRIUM_LOW (Equilibrium bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQUILIBRIUM_LOW )
- Equal Highs and Lows
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQH_FIRST (Equal high first price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQH_FIRST)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQH_SECOND (Equal high second price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQH_SECOND)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQH_TIME (Equal high time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQH_TIME)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQL_FIRST (Equal low first price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQL_FIRST)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQL_SECOND ( Equal low second price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQL_SECOND)
- (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQL_TIME (Equal low time . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQL_TIME )
Customizable Features
- Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.
Benefits for Traders
- Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.
- Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.
- Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.
Conclusion
The Simple Smart Money Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.
I have been using Simple Smart Money Concept for a while now, and I must say it is one of the best SMC-based indicators available on the MQL5 market. The tool is incredibly well-designed and provides traders with a clear and structured way to identify market structure, order blocks, BOS/CHoCH, liquidity zones, and fair value gaps—all crucial elements for Smart Money trading. ✅ Key Features & Strengths: ✔ Accurate Market Structure Detection – The indicator effectively identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH), making it easier to follow institutional order flow. ✔ Order Block & Fair Value Gap Mapping – Automatically detects key SMC elements, helping traders focus on high-probability areas. ✔ Liquidity Zones & Institutional Trading Footprints – Highlights where liquidity sweeps, inducements, and stop hunts might occur, allowing for better risk management. ✔ Clear Visuals & Customization Options – The indicator is well-coded, ensuring clean chart visualization without clutter. Traders can customize settings to match their strategy. ✔ Lightweight & Efficient – Unlike many other SMC tools, it runs smoothly without lag, making it perfect for real-time trading. 🔥 Why This Indicator Stands Out: This is not just another order block indicator—it provides a full SMC framework that is essential for understanding how institutional traders operate. The accuracy of its market structure detection makes it an invaluable tool for traders who want to align with smart money movements instead of trading against them. 📌 Suggestions for Future Updates: 🔹 The indicator is already excellent, but adding multi-timeframe confirmations and more advanced liquidity sweep detection (which I believe is in development) would take it to the next level! ⭐ Final Thoughts: If you are serious about Smart Money Concepts trading, this is a must-have tool in your arsenal. Cao has done an amazing job developing this indicator, and I highly recommend it to traders looking to refine their entries and trade like institutions. Highly recommended!