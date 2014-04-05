Boom Spike System

Introducing a cutting-edge trading indicator, specifically designed to predict and signal upcoming spikes in Boom 1000 and Boom 500 markets. This innovative tool provides traders with timely alerts, enabling them to capitalize on market movements with precision.

Key Features:

  • Accurate Spike Prediction: The indicator utilizes advanced algorithms to identify potential spike occurrences in Boom 1000 and Boom 500 markets.
  • User-Friendly Signals: The indicator generates clear buy signals, allowing traders to make informed decisions with ease.

Trading Strategy:

  1. Signal Execution: Upon receiving a buy signal, initiate a trade with low lot sizes to manage risk effectively.
  2. Trade Staggering: Depending on your risk appetite, place additional trades every 1-4 minutes following the initial trade.
  3. Trade Closure: Close all open positions as soon as the predicted spikes occur to maximize profits.

Risk Management:

  • Lot Size: Use low lot sizes to mitigate risk and preserve capital.
  • Support and Resistance: Combine this indicator with Support and Resistance levels to gain deeper insights into market direction and enhance decision-making.
  • Time Frame: To be used on 1 Minute Charts. Can be used on multiple time frames, however the higher the time frame, the less likely signals are to be generated.

This trading indicator is an essential tool for both novice and experienced traders seeking to optimize their trading strategy and achieve consistent results. By adhering to sound risk management practices and leveraging the power of this indicator, traders can navigate the Boom 1000 and Boom 500 markets with confidence.

Unlock your trading potential and take advantage of this state-of-the-art trading indicator today.


