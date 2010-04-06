Mutli Function Buttons

Use this multifunction button to execute orders instantly! Several buttons will handle:





1. BUY: Open a BUY order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config).

2. SELL: Open a SELL order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config).

3. LOCK PAIR: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on the currently opened chart (current pair).

4. LOCK ALL: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on all your open positions (all pairs).

5. Close Pair: Close all of your open orders based on the currently opened chart (current pair).

6. Close All: Close all of your open orders based on all your open positions (all pairs).

7. Close All Profit: Close all of your open orders where the position is floating profit.





Notes:

- Please make sure to enable "Auto Trading" to use these utilities.

- You can test all of these button functions in a demo account first, if you want to.

- You can change the lot size in the settings parameter to enable the BUY & SELL buttons.





Hope these utilities can help your trading activity!