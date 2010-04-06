Mutli Function Buttons
- Utilità
- William Putra Sera
- Versione: 1.0
Use this multifunction button to execute orders instantly! Several buttons will handle:
1. BUY: Open a BUY order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config).
2. SELL: Open a SELL order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config).
3. LOCK PAIR: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on the currently opened chart (current pair).
4. LOCK ALL: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on all your open positions (all pairs).
5. Close Pair: Close all of your open orders based on the currently opened chart (current pair).
6. Close All: Close all of your open orders based on all your open positions (all pairs).
7. Close All Profit: Close all of your open orders where the position is floating profit.
Notes:
- Please make sure to enable "Auto Trading" to use these utilities.
- You can test all of these button functions in a demo account first, if you want to.
- You can change the lot size in the settings parameter to enable the BUY & SELL buttons.
Even though these utility buttons are FREE, any contribution or thanks tip is very welcome.
You can buy any of our products to give a contribution to us.
Hope these utilities can help your trading activity!