Göstergeler

PropGuard MT5 Daily Loss and Max Drawdown Dead-Line Visualizer (Dashboard and Line) - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

Arnold Holm
Görüntülemeler:
271
Derecelendirme:
(1)
Yayınlandı:
prop-guard-dashboard

Overview

PropGuard MT5 is a chart-window indicator designed for traders who must respect strict prop-firm risk rules (Daily Loss Limit and Overall Max Drawdown). Instead of watching numbers in the terminal, PropGuard converts your risk limits into a clear, visual price level on the chart — the Dead-Line.

When price reaches the Dead-Line (based on your current exposure), your account would reach the configured drawdown boundary. This helps you make faster decisions, reduce emotional trading, and avoid rule violations.

Core Concept: The “Dead-Line”

Prop firms typically define loss limits in currency or percentage terms (daily and overall). PropGuard translates these limits into a dynamic chart level:

  • If you are net long, the Dead-Line is the price below the current market where your allowed loss is exhausted.

  • If you are net short, the Dead-Line is the price above the current market where your allowed loss is exhausted.

This line updates in real time and reflects:

  • Current equity

  • Current open positions on the chart symbol

  • The symbol’s tick value / tick size (multi-asset compatible)

What the Indicator Displays

1) Effective Dead-Line (Main Line)
PropGuard always draws the most restrictive limit as a single “effective” Dead-Line:

  • DAILY or OVERALL (whichever is closer to the current price / stricter)

2) Optional Separate Lines
If enabled, you can additionally display:

  • Daily Dead-Line

  • Overall Dead-Line

3) On-Chart Dashboard Panel
A compact panel shows:

  • Balance and Equity

  • Daily / Overall maximum allowed loss

  • Daily / Overall minimum equity levels

  • Long lots / Short lots (on this symbol)

  • Daily and Overall Dead-Line prices

  • Effective rule (DAILY / OVERALL)

  • Remaining buffer in currency and points, with optional warning highlight

Trailing Drawdown Mode (Prop-Style)

PropGuard supports both common drawdown models:

Trailing Drawdown ON

  • Daily reference: daily peak equity

  • Overall reference: overall peak equity

  • The Dead-Line can move as you reach new equity highs (risk line “trails”)

Trailing Drawdown OFF

  • Daily reference: start-of-day balance (see Notes below)

  • Overall reference: Start Capital (manual input)

  • Dead-Line is based on fixed reference values

Safety Handling (Edge Cases)

PropGuard is designed to behave safely and transparently:

  • No open positions on the symbol
    → Lines are hidden, dashboard shows “No Positions”.

  • Hedged / near-zero net sensitivity (net exposure effectively neutral)
    → Lines are hidden, dashboard shows “Hedged (No dead-line)”.

  • Limit already violated
    → Dashboard shows “VIOLATED!” and remaining buffer becomes negative.

Inputs (Quick Guide)

  • Daily Max DD (%) — Daily loss limit in percent

  • Overall Max DD (%) — Maximum drawdown limit in percent

  • Trailing Drawdown Mode — Peak-equity trailing ON/OFF

  • Account Start Capital — Used when trailing is OFF (overall reference)

  • Show Daily & Overall Lines Separately — Show both limits or only the effective line

  • Dashboard Corner / X Offset / Y Offset — Panel placement

  • Line Colors / Width — Visual customization

  • Warning Threshold (%) — Highlight remaining buffer when close to violation

Notes and Important Limitations (Read Before Use)

  • Symbol-specific logic: The Dead-Line is calculated from positions on the current chart symbol only.
    If you trade multiple symbols, attach PropGuard to each relevant chart.

  • Start-of-day balance (non-trailing mode): In version 1.00 the “start-of-day balance” is currently approximated (as noted in code comments). If you require a strict broker-day baseline derived from history, this should be implemented as an enhancement.

  • Visualization tool: PropGuard helps you visualize risk boundaries, but it does not execute trades, close positions, or enforce rules automatically.

Who This Is For

  • Prop-firm traders who need to respect daily loss and max drawdown rules

  • Traders who want a visual risk boundary instead of constantly watching equity numbers

  • Multi-asset traders (FX, indices, metals, crypto CFDs) who want a universal sensitivity approach



