Göstergeler

Zigzag Custom Timeframe - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

Conor Mcnamara
Görüntülemeler:
3529
Derecelendirme:
(3)
Yayınlandı:
Güncellendi:
This is simply the classic repaint zigzag but with a timeframe input so that you can view the higher timeframe zigzag on a lower timeframe chart. Nothing more nothing less.


H1 Zigzag on M5 chart


Edit:

v1.01 uploaded which for convenience - will process the current timeframe and construct the zigzag in single-timeframe mode if user selects "current" in the timeframe input


