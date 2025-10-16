Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Bizi Facebook üzerinde bulun!
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Komut dosyasını ilginç mi buldunuz?
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Komut dosyasını beğendiniz mi? MetaTrader 5 terminalinde deneyin
Zigzag Custom Timeframe - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge
- Görüntülemeler:
- 3529
- Derecelendirme:
-
- Yayınlandı:
- Güncellendi:
- Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git
This is simply the classic repaint zigzag but with a timeframe input so that you can view the higher timeframe zigzag on a lower timeframe chart. Nothing more nothing less.
Edit:
v1.01 uploaded which for convenience - will process the current timeframe and construct the zigzag in single-timeframe mode if user selects "current" in the timeframe input
U.S. dollar index
A service for MetaTrader 5 that creates a synthetic custom symbol "USDX.synthetic" reflecting the US Dollar Index (DXY) in real time.Delete Trading History
The script removes all autotrading icons from the current chart
Consolidation
This indicator calculate count of one direction movement in selected period.Indicator loader for strategy testing
A system to test up to four indicators concurrently in the strategy tester