Zigzag Custom Timeframe - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Vues:
3521
Note:
(3)
Publié:
Mise à jour:
This is simply the classic repaint zigzag but with a timeframe input so that you can view the higher timeframe zigzag on a lower timeframe chart. Nothing more nothing less.


H1 Zigzag on M5 chart


Edit:

v1.01 uploaded which for convenience - will process the current timeframe and construct the zigzag in single-timeframe mode if user selects "current" in the timeframe input


