Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Facebook !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
Zigzag Custom Timeframe - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5
- Vues:
- 3521
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Mise à jour:
- Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
This is simply the classic repaint zigzag but with a timeframe input so that you can view the higher timeframe zigzag on a lower timeframe chart. Nothing more nothing less.
Edit:
v1.01 uploaded which for convenience - will process the current timeframe and construct the zigzag in single-timeframe mode if user selects "current" in the timeframe input
U.S. dollar index
A service for MetaTrader 5 that creates a synthetic custom symbol "USDX.synthetic" reflecting the US Dollar Index (DXY) in real time.Delete Trading History
The script removes all autotrading icons from the current chart
Consolidation
This indicator calculate count of one direction movement in selected period.Indicator loader for strategy testing
A system to test up to four indicators concurrently in the strategy tester