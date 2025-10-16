CodeBaseSezioni
Zigzag Custom Timeframe - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
This is simply the classic repaint zigzag but with a timeframe input so that you can view the higher timeframe zigzag on a lower timeframe chart. Nothing more nothing less.


H1 Zigzag on M5 chart


Edit:

v1.01 uploaded which for convenience - will process the current timeframe and construct the zigzag in single-timeframe mode if user selects "current" in the timeframe input


