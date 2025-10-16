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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Zigzag Custom Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is simply the classic repaint zigzag but with a timeframe input so that you can view the higher timeframe zigzag on a lower timeframe chart. Nothing more nothing less.
Edit:
v1.01 uploaded which for convenience - will process the current timeframe and construct the zigzag in single-timeframe mode if user selects "current" in the timeframe input
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