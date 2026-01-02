- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
Нет данных
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision
Philosophy
LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.
The Approach
- 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
- Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
- Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.
Risk Management
- Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
- Real Leverage: The actual leverage used is 1:30. Note that the platform may display 1:200 due to margin virtualization models.
- Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.
Note to Subscribers
This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.
Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com
-----------------------------------