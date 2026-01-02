СигналыРазделы
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 отзывов
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
0
Прибыльных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
0.00 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
0.00 USD
Общий убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
0.00 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.00 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Real Leverage: The actual leverage used is 1:30. Note that the platform may display 1:200 due to margin virtualization models.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers
This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
