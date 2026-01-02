SeñalesSecciones
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
9
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (77.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (22.22%)
Mejor transacción:
20.16 USD
Peor transacción:
-13.27 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (23.83 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
23.83 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Actividad comercial:
6.97%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.06%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.06
Transacciones Largas:
1 (11.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
8 (88.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.07
Beneficio Esperado:
3.03 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.54 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-12.75 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-13.27 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-13.27 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.91%
Trading algorítmico:
77%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
De fondos:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +20.16 USD
Peor transacción: -13 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +23.83 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -13.27 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
otros 194...
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

    No hay comentarios
    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
