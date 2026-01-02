シグナルセクション
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
7 (77.77%)
損失トレード:
2 (22.22%)
ベストトレード:
20.16 USD
最悪のトレード:
-13.27 USD
総利益:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
総損失:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (23.83 USD)
最大連続利益:
23.83 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.31
取引アクティビティ:
6.97%
最大入金額:
17.06%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
7
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.06
長いトレード:
1 (11.11%)
短いトレード:
8 (88.89%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.07
期待されたペイオフ:
3.03 USD
平均利益:
7.54 USD
平均損失:
-12.75 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-13.27 USD)
最大連続損失:
-13.27 USD (1)
月間成長:
0.91%
アルゴリズム取引:
77%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +20.16 USD
最悪のトレード: -13 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +23.83 USD
最大連続損失: -13.27 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

How to subscribe to a signal?
How to rent VPS?


    レビューなし
    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
