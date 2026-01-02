SignalsSections
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
20.16 USD
Worst trade:
-13.27 USD
Gross Profit:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (23.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.83 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
6.97%
Max deposit load:
17.06%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Short Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
7.54 USD
Average Loss:
-12.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-13.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.91%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.16 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

    No reviews
    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
