Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
7 (77.77%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (22.22%)
Melhor negociação:
20.16 USD
Pior negociação:
-13.27 USD
Lucro bruto:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
Perda bruta:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (23.83 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
23.83 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.31
Atividade de negociação:
6.97%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.06%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.06
Negociações longas:
1 (11.11%)
Negociações curtas:
8 (88.89%)
Fator de lucro:
2.07
Valor esperado:
3.03 USD
Lucro médio:
7.54 USD
Perda média:
-12.75 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-13.27 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-13.27 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
0.91%
Algotrading:
77%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +20.16 USD
Pior negociação: -13 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +23.83 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -13.27 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
194 mais ...
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

    Sem comentários
    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
