Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
7 (77.77%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (22.22%)
Bester Trade:
20.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (23.83 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
23.83 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
6.97%
Max deposit load:
17.06%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.06
Long-Positionen:
1 (11.11%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (88.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-13.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13.27 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.91%
Algo-Trading:
77%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
Kapital:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +23.83 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
noch 194 ...
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

How to subscribe to a signal?
How to rent VPS?


    Keine Bewertungen
    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Signal
    Preis
    Wachstum
    Abonnenten
    Geldmittel
    Kontostand
    Wochen
    Expert Advisor
    Trades
    Gewinn
    Aktivität
    PF
    Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
    Rückgang
    Hebel
    LoginPeace
    40 USD pro Monat
    1%
    0
    0
    USD
    3.1K
    USD
    2
    77%
    9
    77%
    7%
    2.06
    3.03
    USD
    0%
    1:200
