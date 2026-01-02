SegnaliSezioni
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Best Trade:
20.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-13.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (23.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23.83 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
6.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.06%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.06
Long Trade:
1 (11.11%)
Short Trade:
8 (88.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.07
Profitto previsto:
3.03 USD
Profitto medio:
7.54 USD
Perdita media:
-12.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-13.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.27 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.91%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +20.16 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.27 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
194 più
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

How to subscribe to a signal?
How to rent VPS?


    Non ci sono recensioni
    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Segnale
    Costo
    Crescita
    Abbonati
    Fondi
    Saldo
    Settimane
    Expert Advisor
    Trade
    Vincita %
    Attività
    PF
    Profitto previsto
    Drawdown
    Leva finanziaria
    LoginPeace
    40USD al mese
    1%
    0
    0
    USD
    3.1K
    USD
    2
    77%
    9
    77%
    7%
    2.06
    3.03
    USD
    0%
    1:200
    Copia

