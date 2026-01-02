信号部分
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
7 (77.77%)
亏损交易:
2 (22.22%)
最好交易:
20.16 USD
最差交易:
-13.27 USD
毛利:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
毛利亏损:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (23.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
23.83 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.31
交易活动:
6.97%
最大入金加载:
17.06%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
2.06
长期交易:
1 (11.11%)
短期交易:
8 (88.89%)
利润因子:
2.07
预期回报:
3.03 USD
平均利润:
7.54 USD
平均损失:
-12.75 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-13.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13.27 USD (1)
每月增长:
0.91%
算法交易:
77%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
净值:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.16 USD
最差交易: -13 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +23.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -13.27 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
