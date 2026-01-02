- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDCHF
|24
|USDCAD
|-12
|EURUSD
|10
|NZDUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|-13
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|206
|USDCHF
|282
|USDCAD
|-234
|EURUSD
|153
|NZDUSD
|74
|USDJPY
|-293
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 161
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.29 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.46 × 474
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.49 × 144
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 6
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.51 × 138
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.52 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.57 × 100
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision
Philosophy
LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.
The Approach
- 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
- Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
- Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.
Risk Management
- Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
- Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.
Note to Subscribers
This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.
Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com
-----------------------------------
