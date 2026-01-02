- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDCHF
|24
|USDCAD
|-12
|EURUSD
|10
|NZDUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|-13
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|206
|USDCHF
|282
|USDCAD
|-234
|EURUSD
|153
|NZDUSD
|74
|USDJPY
|-293
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 161
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.29 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.46 × 474
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.49 × 144
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 6
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.51 × 138
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.52 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.57 × 100
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision
Philosophy
LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.
The Approach
- 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
- Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
- Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.
Risk Management
- Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
- Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.
Note to Subscribers
This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.
Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com
