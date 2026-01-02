시그널섹션
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
9
이익 거래:
7 (77.77%)
손실 거래:
2 (22.22%)
최고의 거래:
20.16 USD
최악의 거래:
-13.27 USD
총 수익:
52.78 USD (715 pips)
총 손실:
-25.50 USD (527 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (23.83 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
23.83 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.31
거래 활동:
6.97%
최대 입금량:
17.06%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
2.06
롱(주식매수):
1 (11.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (88.89%)
수익 요인:
2.07
기대수익:
3.03 USD
평균 이익:
7.54 USD
평균 손실:
-12.75 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-13.27 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-13.27 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
0.91%
Algo 트레이딩:
77%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
13.27 USD (0.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.40% (12.23 USD)
자본금별:
0.39% (11.68 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 24
USDCAD -12
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD 206
USDCHF 282
USDCAD -234
EURUSD 153
NZDUSD 74
USDJPY -293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +20.16 USD
최악의 거래: -13 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +23.83 USD
연속 최대 손실: -13.27 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 161
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 6
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 138
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.57 × 100
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
LoginPeace — Market Structure & Manual Precision

Philosophy

LoginPeace is a high-precision, low-frequency manual strategy focused on long-term capital preservation. There are no automated algorithms, no grids, and no martingales. Every trade is a result of calm, discretionary analysis based on market structure and liquidity events.

The Approach

  • 100% Manual: Execution is strictly discretionary. Every position is a result of deliberate decision-making.
  • Market Logic: Entry is based on identifying institutional intent through price action and structural shifts.
  • Quality over Quantity: Priority is given to high-probability setups. There may be periods of inactivity while waiting for optimal market conditions.

Risk Management

  • Capital Preservation: The primary objective is steady performance across various market conditions, avoiding volatility spikes.
  • Controlled Exposure: Position sizing is strictly calculated to maintain defined drawdown limits and reduce short-term exposure.

Note to Subscribers

This is not an aggressive system. It is built for consistency and disciplined growth. Patience is a requirement, as the strategy waits for the market to reveal clear intent before committing capital.

Respectfully, LoginPeace
Official site: https://loginpeace.com

-----------------------------------

    리뷰 없음
    2026.01.14 14:29
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 13:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.01.05 20:11
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.01.02 09:53
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.02 09:53
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.01.02 09:53
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    LoginPeace
    월별 40 USD
    1%
    0
    0
    USD
    3.1K
    USD
    2
    77%
    9
    77%
    7%
    2.06
    3.03
    USD
    0%
    1:200
