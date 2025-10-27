СигналыРазделы
Tiago Fortes

Legacy Macro Fund

Tiago Fortes
0 отзывов
Надежность
72 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2024 411%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
129
Прибыльных трейдов:
123 (95.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
6 (4.65%)
Лучший трейд:
598.10 USD
Худший трейд:
-5.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 149.27 USD (3 779 619 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8.42 USD (58 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
52 (1 510.99 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 323.09 USD (31)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.60
Торговая активность:
95.91%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.53%
Последний трейд:
8 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
730.31
Длинных трейдов:
82 (63.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
47 (36.43%)
Профит фактор:
492.79
Мат. ожидание:
32.10 USD
Средняя прибыль:
33.73 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.40 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-5.67 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5.67 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
22.54%
Годовой прогноз:
273.49%
Алготрейдинг:
3%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
5.67 USD (0.46%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.46% (5.67 USD)
По эквити:
32.88% (1 420.02 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
UsaInd 61
GOLD 25
GBPCAD 8
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY 5
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 3
Bra50 3
NZDUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
USDSGD 1
HKInd 1
CADCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
UsaInd 3.3K
GOLD 427
GBPCAD 32
BTCUSD 197
USDJPY 37
EURGBP 10
EURCHF 7
Bra50 39
NZDUSD 11
CHFJPY 22
NZDCHF 8
EURUSD 32
NZDJPY 5
USDCHF 16
USDSGD 20
HKInd 0
CADCHF 2
GBPAUD 9
USDCAD 6
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
UsaInd 2.6M
GOLD 37K
GBPCAD 4.5K
BTCUSD 1.1M
USDJPY 5.3K
EURGBP 816
EURCHF 557
Bra50 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.1K
CHFJPY 629
NZDCHF 692
EURUSD 2.5K
NZDJPY 783
USDCHF 115
USDSGD 92
HKInd 2.5K
CADCHF 125
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCAD 778
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +598.10 USD
Худший трейд: -6 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 31
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 510.99 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5.67 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ActivTradesCorp-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 4
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.19 × 193
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.29 × 21
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.01 × 147
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.30 × 31858
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 6
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.63 × 49
🛡️ Investment Philosophy: Survival & Legacy Welcome to Legacy Macro Fund. This is not a gambling robot signal. It is a Manual Treasury Operation focused on the market's most liquid and volatile assets: Dow Jones (UsaInd/US30), Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin (BTC).

Our premise is institutional: "To finish first, you must first finish." Therefore, we operate with a total focus on long-term capital preservation.

⚙️ Strategy Mechanics (How It Works)

  • No Martingale, No Infinite Grid: We do not average down infinitely to recover losses.

  • Strategic Partial Entries (Scaling-in): Entries are fractionated. Instead of a single "All-in" shot, we build the position within a price zone. This improves our average price without exposing the account to unnecessary risks.

  • "Black Swan" Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are mathematically calculated so the account can withstand a drop equivalent to the asset's historical maximum depreciation (e.g., the 40% Pandemic Crash) while holding the position. We trade light so that even in the worst global scenario, the account remains standing.

💰 Capital Requirements: Why $1,000 Minimum? We require a minimum balance of $1,000 USD. This is a mathematical safety lock:

  • Index (US30) and Crypto contracts are heavy.

  • To respect our safety rule (withstanding 40% drops with minimum 0.01 lots), we need this free margin.

  • Smaller accounts would be over-leveraged, breaking the risk management rules.

⚠️ Total Transparency: The Drawdown (DD) Spike You will notice a Drawdown spike in the past history.

  • The Reason: It was an isolated operational error where the strategy was exposed to 3 assets simultaneously, creating unplanned leverage.

  • The Fix: We implemented a new strict rule: Maximum of 2 assets open simultaneously. With this lock, the overlap risk has been eliminated.

Summary:

  • Goal: ~2% per month (Consistency > Speed).

  • Style: Manual Swing Trade.

  • Assets: US30, Gold, BTC.


Нет отзывов
