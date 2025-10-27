SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Legacy Macro Fund
Tiago Fortes

Legacy Macro Fund

Tiago Fortes
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 411%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
123 (95.34%)
Loss Trades:
6 (4.65%)
Best trade:
598.10 USD
Worst trade:
-5.64 USD
Gross Profit:
4 149.27 USD (3 779 619 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.42 USD (58 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (1 510.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 323.09 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
95.91%
Max deposit load:
9.53%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
730.31
Long Trades:
82 (63.57%)
Short Trades:
47 (36.43%)
Profit Factor:
492.79
Expected Payoff:
32.10 USD
Average Profit:
33.73 USD
Average Loss:
-1.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.67 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.54%
Annual Forecast:
273.49%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.67 USD (0.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.46% (5.67 USD)
By Equity:
32.88% (1 420.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
UsaInd 61
GOLD 25
GBPCAD 8
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY 5
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 3
Bra50 3
NZDUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
USDSGD 1
HKInd 1
CADCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
UsaInd 3.3K
GOLD 427
GBPCAD 32
BTCUSD 197
USDJPY 37
EURGBP 10
EURCHF 7
Bra50 39
NZDUSD 11
CHFJPY 22
NZDCHF 8
EURUSD 32
NZDJPY 5
USDCHF 16
USDSGD 20
HKInd 0
CADCHF 2
GBPAUD 9
USDCAD 6
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
UsaInd 2.6M
GOLD 37K
GBPCAD 4.5K
BTCUSD 1.1M
USDJPY 5.3K
EURGBP 816
EURCHF 557
Bra50 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.1K
CHFJPY 629
NZDCHF 692
EURUSD 2.5K
NZDJPY 783
USDCHF 115
USDSGD 92
HKInd 2.5K
CADCHF 125
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCAD 778
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +598.10 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 510.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 4
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.19 × 190
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.29 × 21
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.01 × 147
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.30 × 31858
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 6
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.63 × 49
11 more...
🛡️ Investment Philosophy: Survival & Legacy Welcome to Legacy Macro Fund. This is not a gambling robot signal. It is a Manual Treasury Operation focused on the market's most liquid and volatile assets: Dow Jones (UsaInd/US30), Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin (BTC).

Our premise is institutional: "To finish first, you must first finish." Therefore, we operate with a total focus on long-term capital preservation.

⚙️ Strategy Mechanics (How It Works)

  • No Martingale, No Infinite Grid: We do not average down infinitely to recover losses.

  • Strategic Partial Entries (Scaling-in): Entries are fractionated. Instead of a single "All-in" shot, we build the position within a price zone. This improves our average price without exposing the account to unnecessary risks.

  • "Black Swan" Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are mathematically calculated so the account can withstand a drop equivalent to the asset's historical maximum depreciation (e.g., the 40% Pandemic Crash) while holding the position. We trade light so that even in the worst global scenario, the account remains standing.

💰 Capital Requirements: Why $1,000 Minimum? We require a minimum balance of $1,000 USD. This is a mathematical safety lock:

  • Index (US30) and Crypto contracts are heavy.

  • To respect our safety rule (withstanding 40% drops with minimum 0.01 lots), we need this free margin.

  • Smaller accounts would be over-leveraged, breaking the risk management rules.

⚠️ Total Transparency: The Drawdown (DD) Spike You will notice a Drawdown spike in the past history.

  • The Reason: It was an isolated operational error where the strategy was exposed to 3 assets simultaneously, creating unplanned leverage.

  • The Fix: We implemented a new strict rule: Maximum of 2 assets open simultaneously. With this lock, the overlap risk has been eliminated.

Summary:

  • Goal: ~2% per month (Consistency > Speed).

  • Style: Manual Swing Trade.

  • Assets: US30, Gold, BTC.


No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 12:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 16:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 19:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 70 days. This comprises 15.45% of days out of the 453 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
Legacy Macro Fund
30 USD per month
411%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
72
3%
129
95%
96%
492.78
32.10
USD
33%
1:200
Copy

