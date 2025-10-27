信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Legacy Macro Fund
Tiago Fortes

Legacy Macro Fund

Tiago Fortes
0条评论
可靠性
72
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 411%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
129
盈利交易:
123 (95.34%)
亏损交易:
6 (4.65%)
最好交易:
598.10 USD
最差交易:
-5.64 USD
毛利:
4 149.27 USD (3 779 619 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8.42 USD (58 pips)
最大连续赢利:
52 (1 510.99 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 323.09 USD (31)
夏普比率:
0.60
交易活动:
95.91%
最大入金加载:
9.53%
最近交易:
9 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
730.31
长期交易:
82 (63.57%)
短期交易:
47 (36.43%)
利润因子:
492.79
预期回报:
32.10 USD
平均利润:
33.73 USD
平均损失:
-1.40 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-5.67 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.67 USD (2)
每月增长:
22.54%
年度预测:
273.49%
算法交易:
3%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
5.67 USD (0.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.46% (5.67 USD)
净值:
32.88% (1 420.02 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
UsaInd 61
GOLD 25
GBPCAD 8
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY 5
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 3
Bra50 3
NZDUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
USDSGD 1
HKInd 1
CADCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
UsaInd 3.3K
GOLD 427
GBPCAD 32
BTCUSD 197
USDJPY 37
EURGBP 10
EURCHF 7
Bra50 39
NZDUSD 11
CHFJPY 22
NZDCHF 8
EURUSD 32
NZDJPY 5
USDCHF 16
USDSGD 20
HKInd 0
CADCHF 2
GBPAUD 9
USDCAD 6
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
UsaInd 2.6M
GOLD 37K
GBPCAD 4.5K
BTCUSD 1.1M
USDJPY 5.3K
EURGBP 816
EURCHF 557
Bra50 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.1K
CHFJPY 629
NZDCHF 692
EURUSD 2.5K
NZDJPY 783
USDCHF 115
USDSGD 92
HKInd 2.5K
CADCHF 125
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCAD 778
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +598.10 USD
最差交易: -6 USD
最大连续赢利: 31
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +1 510.99 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.67 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ActivTradesCorp-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 4
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.18 × 195
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.29 × 21
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.01 × 147
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.30 × 31858
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 6
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.63 × 49
11 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🛡️ Investment Philosophy: Survival & Legacy Welcome to Legacy Macro Fund. This is not a gambling robot signal. It is a Manual Treasury Operation focused on the market's most liquid and volatile assets: Dow Jones (UsaInd/US30), Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin (BTC).

Our premise is institutional: "To finish first, you must first finish." Therefore, we operate with a total focus on long-term capital preservation.

⚙️ Strategy Mechanics (How It Works)

  • No Martingale, No Infinite Grid: We do not average down infinitely to recover losses.

  • Strategic Partial Entries (Scaling-in): Entries are fractionated. Instead of a single "All-in" shot, we build the position within a price zone. This improves our average price without exposing the account to unnecessary risks.

  • "Black Swan" Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are mathematically calculated so the account can withstand a drop equivalent to the asset's historical maximum depreciation (e.g., the 40% Pandemic Crash) while holding the position. We trade light so that even in the worst global scenario, the account remains standing.

💰 Capital Requirements: Why $1,000 Minimum? We require a minimum balance of $1,000 USD. This is a mathematical safety lock:

  • Index (US30) and Crypto contracts are heavy.

  • To respect our safety rule (withstanding 40% drops with minimum 0.01 lots), we need this free margin.

  • Smaller accounts would be over-leveraged, breaking the risk management rules.

⚠️ Total Transparency: The Drawdown (DD) Spike You will notice a Drawdown spike in the past history.

  • The Reason: It was an isolated operational error where the strategy was exposed to 3 assets simultaneously, creating unplanned leverage.

  • The Fix: We implemented a new strict rule: Maximum of 2 assets open simultaneously. With this lock, the overlap risk has been eliminated.

Summary:

  • Goal: ~2% per month (Consistency > Speed).

  • Style: Manual Swing Trade.

  • Assets: US30, Gold, BTC.


没有评论
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 12:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 16:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 19:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 70 days. This comprises 15.45% of days out of the 453 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Legacy Macro Fund
每月30 USD
411%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
72
3%
129
95%
96%
492.78
32.10
USD
33%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载