Tiago Fortes

Legacy Macro Fund

Tiago Fortes
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
74 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 386%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
130
Gewinntrades:
123 (94.61%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (5.38%)
Bester Trade:
598.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-260.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 149.27 USD (3 779 619 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-268.50 USD (5 264 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
52 (1 510.99 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 323.09 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading-Aktivität:
95.91%
Max deposit load:
9.53%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
14.92
Long-Positionen:
82 (63.08%)
Short-Positionen:
48 (36.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
15.45
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
29.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
33.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-38.36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-5.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-260.08 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.12%
Jahresprognose:
-1.43%
Algo-Trading:
3%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
260.08 USD (5.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.98% (260.08 USD)
Kapital:
32.88% (1 420.02 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
UsaInd 61
GOLD 25
GBPCAD 8
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY 5
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 3
Bra50 3
NZDUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
USDSGD 1
HKInd 1
CADCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
SILVER 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
UsaInd 3.3K
GOLD 427
GBPCAD 32
BTCUSD 197
USDJPY 37
EURGBP 10
EURCHF 7
Bra50 39
NZDUSD 11
CHFJPY 22
NZDCHF 8
EURUSD 32
NZDJPY 5
USDCHF 16
USDSGD 20
HKInd 0
CADCHF 2
GBPAUD 9
USDCAD 6
SILVER -260
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
UsaInd 2.6M
GOLD 37K
GBPCAD 4.5K
BTCUSD 1.1M
USDJPY 5.3K
EURGBP 816
EURCHF 557
Bra50 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.1K
CHFJPY 629
NZDCHF 692
EURUSD 2.5K
NZDJPY 783
USDCHF 115
USDSGD 92
HKInd 2.5K
CADCHF 125
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCAD 778
SILVER -5.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +598.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -260 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 31
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 510.99 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.67 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ActivTradesCorp-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 4
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.17 × 206
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.29 × 21
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.01 × 147
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.30 × 31858
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 6
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.63 × 49
noch 11 ...
🛡️ Investment Philosophy: Survival & Legacy Welcome to Legacy Macro Fund. This is not a gambling robot signal. It is a Manual Treasury Operation focused on the market's most liquid and volatile assets: Dow Jones (UsaInd/US30), Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin (BTC).

Our premise is institutional: "To finish first, you must first finish." Therefore, we operate with a total focus on long-term capital preservation.

⚙️ Strategy Mechanics (How It Works)

  • No Martingale, No Infinite Grid: We do not average down infinitely to recover losses.

  • Strategic Partial Entries (Scaling-in): Entries are fractionated. Instead of a single "All-in" shot, we build the position within a price zone. This improves our average price without exposing the account to unnecessary risks.

  • "Black Swan" Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are mathematically calculated so the account can withstand a drop equivalent to the asset's historical maximum depreciation (e.g., the 40% Pandemic Crash) while holding the position. We trade light so that even in the worst global scenario, the account remains standing.

💰 Capital Requirements: Why $1,000 Minimum? We require a minimum balance of $1,000 USD. This is a mathematical safety lock:

  • Index (US30) and Crypto contracts are heavy.

  • To respect our safety rule (withstanding 40% drops with minimum 0.01 lots), we need this free margin.

  • Smaller accounts would be over-leveraged, breaking the risk management rules.

⚠️ Total Transparency: The Drawdown (DD) Spike You will notice a Drawdown spike in the past history.

  • The Reason: It was an isolated operational error where the strategy was exposed to 3 assets simultaneously, creating unplanned leverage.

  • The Fix: We implemented a new strict rule: Maximum of 2 assets open simultaneously. With this lock, the overlap risk has been eliminated.

Summary:

  • Goal: ~2% per month (Consistency > Speed).

  • Style: Manual Swing Trade.

  • Assets: US30, Gold, BTC.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 00:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 82 days. This comprises 15.83% of days out of the 518 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 00:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 12:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 16:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 19:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
