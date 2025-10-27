- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|UsaInd
|63
|GOLD
|25
|GBPCAD
|8
|BTCUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|Bra50
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|SILVER
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|HKInd
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|UsaInd
|3.4K
|GOLD
|427
|GBPCAD
|32
|BTCUSD
|217
|USDJPY
|37
|EURGBP
|10
|EURCHF
|7
|Bra50
|39
|NZDUSD
|11
|CHFJPY
|22
|NZDCHF
|8
|EURUSD
|32
|SILVER
|30
|NZDJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|16
|USDSGD
|20
|HKInd
|0
|CADCHF
|2
|GBPAUD
|9
|USDCAD
|6
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|UsaInd
|2.7M
|GOLD
|37K
|GBPCAD
|4.5K
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|USDJPY
|5.3K
|EURGBP
|816
|EURCHF
|557
|Bra50
|3.4K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|CHFJPY
|629
|NZDCHF
|692
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|SILVER
|-2.1K
|NZDJPY
|783
|USDCHF
|115
|USDSGD
|92
|HKInd
|2.5K
|CADCHF
|125
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|778
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesCorp-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.15 × 240
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.17 × 171
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.27 × 26
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.29 × 21
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.73 × 11
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.79 × 19
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.01 × 147
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.30 × 31858
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 6
|
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
|1.63 × 49
🛡️ Investment Philosophy: Survival & Legacy Welcome to Legacy Macro Fund. This is not a gambling robot signal. It is a Manual Treasury Operation focused on the market's most liquid and volatile assets: Dow Jones (UsaInd/US30), Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin (BTC).
Our premise is institutional: "To finish first, you must first finish." Therefore, we operate with a total focus on long-term capital preservation.
⚙️ Strategy Mechanics (How It Works)
-
No Martingale, No Infinite Grid: We do not average down infinitely to recover losses.
-
Strategic Partial Entries (Scaling-in): Entries are fractionated. Instead of a single "All-in" shot, we build the position within a price zone. This improves our average price without exposing the account to unnecessary risks.
-
"Black Swan" Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are mathematically calculated so the account can withstand a drop equivalent to the asset's historical maximum depreciation (e.g., the 40% Pandemic Crash) while holding the position. We trade light so that even in the worst global scenario, the account remains standing.
💰 Capital Requirements: Why $1,000 Minimum? We require a minimum balance of $1,000 USD. This is a mathematical safety lock:
-
Index (US30) and Crypto contracts are heavy.
-
To respect our safety rule (withstanding 40% drops with minimum 0.01 lots), we need this free margin.
-
Smaller accounts would be over-leveraged, breaking the risk management rules.
⚠️ Total Transparency: The Drawdown (DD) Spike You will notice a Drawdown spike in the past history.
-
The Reason: It was an isolated operational error where the strategy was exposed to 3 assets simultaneously, creating unplanned leverage.
-
The Fix: We implemented a new strict rule: Maximum of 2 assets open simultaneously. With this lock, the overlap risk has been eliminated.
Summary:
-
Goal: ~2% per month (Consistency > Speed).
-
Style: Manual Swing Trade.
-
Assets: US30, Gold, BTC.
