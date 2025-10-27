시그널섹션
Tiago Fortes

Legacy Macro Fund

Tiago Fortes
0 리뷰
안정성
75
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 429%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
134
이익 거래:
127 (94.77%)
손실 거래:
7 (5.22%)
최고의 거래:
598.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-260.08 USD
총 수익:
4 594.41 USD (4 244 240 pips)
총 손실:
-268.50 USD (5 264 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
52 (1 510.99 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 323.09 USD (31)
샤프 비율:
0.57
거래 활동:
96.91%
최대 입금량:
9.53%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
5 일
회복 요인:
16.63
롱(주식매수):
85 (63.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
49 (36.57%)
수익 요인:
17.11
기대수익:
32.28 USD
평균 이익:
36.18 USD
평균 손실:
-38.36 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-5.67 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-260.08 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
7.41%
연간 예측:
89.86%
Algo 트레이딩:
3%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
260.08 USD (5.06%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.98% (260.08 USD)
자본금별:
32.88% (1 420.02 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
UsaInd 63
GOLD 25
GBPCAD 8
BTCUSD 7
USDJPY 5
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 3
Bra50 3
NZDUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
SILVER 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
USDSGD 1
HKInd 1
CADCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
UsaInd 3.4K
GOLD 427
GBPCAD 32
BTCUSD 217
USDJPY 37
EURGBP 10
EURCHF 7
Bra50 39
NZDUSD 11
CHFJPY 22
NZDCHF 8
EURUSD 32
SILVER 30
NZDJPY 5
USDCHF 16
USDSGD 20
HKInd 0
CADCHF 2
GBPAUD 9
USDCAD 6
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
UsaInd 2.7M
GOLD 37K
GBPCAD 4.5K
BTCUSD 1.4M
USDJPY 5.3K
EURGBP 816
EURCHF 557
Bra50 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.1K
CHFJPY 629
NZDCHF 692
EURUSD 2.5K
SILVER -2.1K
NZDJPY 783
USDCHF 115
USDSGD 92
HKInd 2.5K
CADCHF 125
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCAD 778
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +598.10 USD
최악의 거래: -260 USD
연속 최대 이익: 31
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +1 510.99 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.67 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesCorp-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 4
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.15 × 240
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.29 × 21
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.01 × 147
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.30 × 31858
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 6
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.63 × 49
11 더...
🛡️ Investment Philosophy: Survival & Legacy Welcome to Legacy Macro Fund. This is not a gambling robot signal. It is a Manual Treasury Operation focused on the market's most liquid and volatile assets: Dow Jones (UsaInd/US30), Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin (BTC).

Our premise is institutional: "To finish first, you must first finish." Therefore, we operate with a total focus on long-term capital preservation.

⚙️ Strategy Mechanics (How It Works)

  • No Martingale, No Infinite Grid: We do not average down infinitely to recover losses.

  • Strategic Partial Entries (Scaling-in): Entries are fractionated. Instead of a single "All-in" shot, we build the position within a price zone. This improves our average price without exposing the account to unnecessary risks.

  • "Black Swan" Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are mathematically calculated so the account can withstand a drop equivalent to the asset's historical maximum depreciation (e.g., the 40% Pandemic Crash) while holding the position. We trade light so that even in the worst global scenario, the account remains standing.

💰 Capital Requirements: Why $1,000 Minimum? We require a minimum balance of $1,000 USD. This is a mathematical safety lock:

  • Index (US30) and Crypto contracts are heavy.

  • To respect our safety rule (withstanding 40% drops with minimum 0.01 lots), we need this free margin.

  • Smaller accounts would be over-leveraged, breaking the risk management rules.

⚠️ Total Transparency: The Drawdown (DD) Spike You will notice a Drawdown spike in the past history.

  • The Reason: It was an isolated operational error where the strategy was exposed to 3 assets simultaneously, creating unplanned leverage.

  • The Fix: We implemented a new strict rule: Maximum of 2 assets open simultaneously. With this lock, the overlap risk has been eliminated.

Summary:

  • Goal: ~2% per month (Consistency > Speed).

  • Style: Manual Swing Trade.

  • Assets: US30, Gold, BTC.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 22:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 16:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 82 days. This comprises 15.83% of days out of the 518 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 00:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 12:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
