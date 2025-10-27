シグナルセクション
Tiago Fortes

Legacy Macro Fund

Tiago Fortes
レビュー0件
信頼性
72週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 411%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
129
利益トレード:
123 (95.34%)
損失トレード:
6 (4.65%)
ベストトレード:
598.10 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.64 USD
総利益:
4 149.27 USD (3 779 619 pips)
総損失:
-8.42 USD (58 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
52 (1 510.99 USD)
最大連続利益:
2 323.09 USD (31)
シャープレシオ:
0.60
取引アクティビティ:
95.91%
最大入金額:
9.53%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
4 日
リカバリーファクター:
730.31
長いトレード:
82 (63.57%)
短いトレード:
47 (36.43%)
プロフィットファクター:
492.79
期待されたペイオフ:
32.10 USD
平均利益:
33.73 USD
平均損失:
-1.40 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-5.67 USD)
最大連続損失:
-5.67 USD (2)
月間成長:
22.54%
年間予想:
273.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
3%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
5.67 USD (0.46%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.46% (5.67 USD)
エクイティによる:
32.88% (1 420.02 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
UsaInd 61
GOLD 25
GBPCAD 8
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY 5
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 3
Bra50 3
NZDUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
USDSGD 1
HKInd 1
CADCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
UsaInd 3.3K
GOLD 427
GBPCAD 32
BTCUSD 197
USDJPY 37
EURGBP 10
EURCHF 7
Bra50 39
NZDUSD 11
CHFJPY 22
NZDCHF 8
EURUSD 32
NZDJPY 5
USDCHF 16
USDSGD 20
HKInd 0
CADCHF 2
GBPAUD 9
USDCAD 6
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
UsaInd 2.6M
GOLD 37K
GBPCAD 4.5K
BTCUSD 1.1M
USDJPY 5.3K
EURGBP 816
EURCHF 557
Bra50 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.1K
CHFJPY 629
NZDCHF 692
EURUSD 2.5K
NZDJPY 783
USDCHF 115
USDSGD 92
HKInd 2.5K
CADCHF 125
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCAD 778
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +598.10 USD
最悪のトレード: -6 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 31
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +1 510.99 USD
最大連続損失: -5.67 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ActivTradesCorp-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 4
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.18 × 201
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.29 × 21
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.01 × 147
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.30 × 31858
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 6
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.63 × 49
11 より多く...
🛡️ Investment Philosophy: Survival & Legacy Welcome to Legacy Macro Fund. This is not a gambling robot signal. It is a Manual Treasury Operation focused on the market's most liquid and volatile assets: Dow Jones (UsaInd/US30), Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin (BTC).

Our premise is institutional: "To finish first, you must first finish." Therefore, we operate with a total focus on long-term capital preservation.

⚙️ Strategy Mechanics (How It Works)

  • No Martingale, No Infinite Grid: We do not average down infinitely to recover losses.

  • Strategic Partial Entries (Scaling-in): Entries are fractionated. Instead of a single "All-in" shot, we build the position within a price zone. This improves our average price without exposing the account to unnecessary risks.

  • "Black Swan" Risk Calculation: Lot sizes are mathematically calculated so the account can withstand a drop equivalent to the asset's historical maximum depreciation (e.g., the 40% Pandemic Crash) while holding the position. We trade light so that even in the worst global scenario, the account remains standing.

💰 Capital Requirements: Why $1,000 Minimum? We require a minimum balance of $1,000 USD. This is a mathematical safety lock:

  • Index (US30) and Crypto contracts are heavy.

  • To respect our safety rule (withstanding 40% drops with minimum 0.01 lots), we need this free margin.

  • Smaller accounts would be over-leveraged, breaking the risk management rules.

⚠️ Total Transparency: The Drawdown (DD) Spike You will notice a Drawdown spike in the past history.

  • The Reason: It was an isolated operational error where the strategy was exposed to 3 assets simultaneously, creating unplanned leverage.

  • The Fix: We implemented a new strict rule: Maximum of 2 assets open simultaneously. With this lock, the overlap risk has been eliminated.

Summary:

  • Goal: ~2% per month (Consistency > Speed).

  • Style: Manual Swing Trade.

  • Assets: US30, Gold, BTC.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 12:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 16:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 19:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 70 days. This comprises 15.45% of days out of the 453 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
