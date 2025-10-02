СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
63
Прибыльных трейдов:
53 (84.12%)
Убыточных трейдов:
10 (15.87%)
Лучший трейд:
3.12 USD
Худший трейд:
-1.31 USD
Общая прибыль:
16.08 USD (2 277 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2.73 USD (307 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (7.25 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
7.25 USD (30)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.39
Торговая активность:
22.31%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
86.28%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
13 часов
Фактор восстановления:
9.96
Длинных трейдов:
34 (53.97%)
Коротких трейдов:
29 (46.03%)
Профит фактор:
5.89
Мат. ожидание:
0.21 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.30 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.27 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-0.39 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1.34 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
5.04%
Алготрейдинг:
93%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
1.34 USD (1.74%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.03% (1.31 USD)
По эквити:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 62
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.12 USD
Худший трейд: -1 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 30
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7.25 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.39 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
еще 78...
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 20:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
