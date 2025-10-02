SignalsSections
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
53 (84.12%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.87%)
Best trade:
3.12 USD
Worst trade:
-1.31 USD
Gross Profit:
16.08 USD (2 277 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.73 USD (307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (7.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.25 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
22.31%
Max deposit load:
86.28%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.96
Long Trades:
34 (53.97%)
Short Trades:
29 (46.03%)
Profit Factor:
5.89
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.30 USD
Average Loss:
-0.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.04%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.34 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.03% (1.31 USD)
By Equity:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 62
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.12 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 more...
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


No reviews
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 20:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
