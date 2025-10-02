SinaisSeções
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
62
Negociações com lucro:
53 (85.48%)
Negociações com perda:
9 (14.52%)
Melhor negociação:
3.12 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.31 USD
Lucro bruto:
16.08 USD (2 277 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2.70 USD (307 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
30 (7.25 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7.25 USD (30)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.39
Atividade de negociação:
22.31%
Depósito máximo carregado:
86.28%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
10.21
Negociações longas:
34 (54.84%)
Negociações curtas:
28 (45.16%)
Fator de lucro:
5.96
Valor esperado:
0.22 USD
Lucro médio:
0.30 USD
Perda média:
-0.30 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-0.39 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1.31 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
5.70%
Algotrading:
93%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
1.31 USD (1.70%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.03% (1.31 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 61
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.12 USD
Pior negociação: -1 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 30
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +7.25 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.39 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 mais ...
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


Sem comentários
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 20:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
