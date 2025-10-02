- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|61
|AUDUSD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|13
|AUDUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|30
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.37 × 30
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.51 × 53
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.75 × 75
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.91 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 42
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.21 × 19
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.36 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.83 × 357
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.88 × 113
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|2.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
Bybit-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.12 × 462
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.14 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.17 × 173
|
Axiory-Live
|2.19 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.20 × 10
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|2.31 × 68
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.50 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.57 × 14
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.
🚫 No martingale
⚡ No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.
📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.
If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.
🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.
🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.
📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.
⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.
