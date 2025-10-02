SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
63
Gewinntrades:
53 (84.12%)
Verlusttrades:
10 (15.87%)
Bester Trade:
3.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.31 USD
Bruttoprofit:
16.08 USD (2 277 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2.73 USD (307 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
30 (7.25 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7.25 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading-Aktivität:
22.31%
Max deposit load:
86.28%
Letzter Trade:
12 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
9.96
Long-Positionen:
34 (53.97%)
Short-Positionen:
29 (46.03%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.89
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.30 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-0.39 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.34 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.04%
Algo-Trading:
93%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1.34 USD (1.74%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.03% (1.31 USD)
Kapital:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 62
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 30
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.25 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.39 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
noch 78 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 20:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk
30 USD pro Monat
15%
0
0
USD
125
USD
13
93%
63
84%
22%
5.89
0.21
USD
5%
1:30
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.