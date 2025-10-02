⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy

This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale

⚡ No scalping

👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works

The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.

On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective

The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.

💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

💰 Minimum account balance: USD100

⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x

💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.