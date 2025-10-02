SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / SmartDubi Grid Hedge Safe
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Safe

Didier Dubicki
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (88.88%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (11.11%)
En iyi işlem:
0.45 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.11 USD
Brüt kâr:
1.66 USD (219 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.11 USD (2 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (0.86 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.86 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
1.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
16.20%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
53.46%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
14.09
Alış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
15.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.21 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.11 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.15%
Algo alım-satım:
88%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.11 USD (0.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.16% (0.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.47% (2.38 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 8
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 0
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 187
AUDUSD 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.10 × 41
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.14 × 457
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.19 × 171
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 daha fazla...
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
