Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Safe

Didier Dubicki
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trade:
1 (11.11%)
Best Trade:
0.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
1.66 USD (219 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.11 USD (2 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (0.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.86 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.12
Attività di trading:
16.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.46%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
14.09
Long Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
15.09
Profitto previsto:
0.17 USD
Profitto medio:
0.21 USD
Perdita media:
-0.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.11 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.15%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.11 USD (0.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.16% (0.11 USD)
Per equità:
3.47% (2.38 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 8
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 0
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 187
AUDUSD 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.45 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.10 × 41
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.14 × 457
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.19 × 171
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 più
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
