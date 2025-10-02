SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
62
Transacciones Rentables:
53 (85.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (14.52%)
Mejor transacción:
3.12 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.31 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
16.08 USD (2 277 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2.70 USD (307 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
30 (7.25 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7.25 USD (30)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Actividad comercial:
22.31%
Carga máxima del depósito:
86.28%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
10.21
Transacciones Largas:
34 (54.84%)
Transacciones Cortas:
28 (45.16%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.96
Beneficio Esperado:
0.22 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.30 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.30 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-0.39 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1.31 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.70%
Trading algorítmico:
93%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1.31 USD (1.70%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.03% (1.31 USD)
De fondos:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 61
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.12 USD
Peor transacción: -1 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 30
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +7.25 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.39 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
otros 78...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 20:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk
30 USD al mes
15%
0
0
USD
125
USD
13
93%
62
85%
22%
5.95
0.22
USD
5%
1:30
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.