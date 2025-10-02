시그널섹션
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
0 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
70
이익 거래:
57 (81.42%)
손실 거래:
13 (18.57%)
최고의 거래:
3.12 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.31 USD
총 수익:
16.59 USD (2 343 pips)
총 손실:
-2.83 USD (307 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
30 (7.25 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
7.25 USD (30)
샤프 비율:
0.37
거래 활동:
23.79%
최대 입금량:
86.28%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
10.12
롱(주식매수):
36 (51.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
34 (48.57%)
수익 요인:
5.86
기대수익:
0.20 USD
평균 이익:
0.29 USD
평균 손실:
-0.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-0.39 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1.34 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
3.49%
연간 예측:
42.35%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
1.36 USD (1.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.03% (1.31 USD)
자본금별:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 69
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 2K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.12 USD
최악의 거래: -1 USD
연속 최대 이익: 30
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +7.25 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.39 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 더...
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 20:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
