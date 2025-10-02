シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
62
利益トレード:
53 (85.48%)
損失トレード:
9 (14.52%)
ベストトレード:
3.12 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1.31 USD
総利益:
16.08 USD (2 277 pips)
総損失:
-2.70 USD (307 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
30 (7.25 USD)
最大連続利益:
7.25 USD (30)
シャープレシオ:
0.39
取引アクティビティ:
22.31%
最大入金額:
86.28%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
12 時間
リカバリーファクター:
10.21
長いトレード:
34 (54.84%)
短いトレード:
28 (45.16%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.96
期待されたペイオフ:
0.22 USD
平均利益:
0.30 USD
平均損失:
-0.30 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-0.39 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1.31 USD (1)
月間成長:
5.70%
アルゴリズム取引:
93%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
1.31 USD (1.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.03% (1.31 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 61
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.12 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 30
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +7.25 USD
最大連続損失: -0.39 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 より多く...
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


レビューなし
