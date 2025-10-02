信号部分
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Low Risk

Didier Dubicki
0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 15%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
59
盈利交易:
51 (86.44%)
亏损交易:
8 (13.56%)
最好交易:
3.12 USD
最差交易:
-0.77 USD
毛利:
15.22 USD (2 114 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.39 USD (161 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (7.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
7.25 USD (30)
夏普比率:
0.44
交易活动:
22.31%
最大入金加载:
86.28%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
16.27
长期交易:
34 (57.63%)
短期交易:
25 (42.37%)
利润因子:
10.95
预期回报:
0.23 USD
平均利润:
0.30 USD
平均损失:
-0.17 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-0.39 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.77 USD (1)
每月增长:
6.00%
算法交易:
93%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.85 USD (1.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.64% (0.77 USD)
净值:
5.12% (6.14 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 58
AUDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 14
AUDUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3.12 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +7.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.39 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 357
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 更多...
⚙️ Fully Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates 100% automatically in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading, specially designed for small accounts.

📊 How It Works
The system opens very few positions simultaneously to keep exposure low and maintain account stability.
On average, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not turn profitable within a short time, it is automatically closed with a small loss — keeping the drawdown extremely low.

🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve approximately +5% profit per month.
💡 This may seem modest, but it is realistic, steady, and sustainable for long-term growth — especially for small accounts.

🧩 Recommended Conditions
💰 Minimum account balance: USD100
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
💹 Very low spread and trading fees are essential, since profits per trade are relatively small.

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious, automated strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


没有评论
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 20:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
