Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 отзывов
Надежность
28 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 246%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
3 909
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 009 (51.39%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 900 (48.61%)
Лучший трейд:
6 350.05 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 525.02 USD
Общая прибыль:
135 596.99 USD (76 783 872 pips)
Общий убыток:
-90 739.25 USD (84 562 112 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
6 350.05 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
99.43%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.52%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
249
Ср. время удержания:
8 часов
Фактор восстановления:
5.84
Длинных трейдов:
2 105 (53.85%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 804 (46.15%)
Профит фактор:
1.49
Мат. ожидание:
11.48 USD
Средняя прибыль:
67.49 USD
Средний убыток:
-47.76 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
Прирост в месяц:
67.91%
Годовой прогноз:
823.96%
Алготрейдинг:
95%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6 208.35 USD
Максимальная:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
По эквити:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2431
XAUUSD 900
GER40 90
US30 82
NAS100 80
GBPAUD 72
US500 61
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 31
AUDUSD 29
AUDCHF 6
AUDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
XAGUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD -3.1K
XAUUSD 41K
GER40 -470
US30 1.1K
NAS100 1.8K
GBPAUD 869
US500 1.2K
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude 247
AUDUSD -483
AUDCHF 204
AUDJPY 78
EURUSD 232
XAGUSD 104
GBPUSD -24
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD -8.2M
XAUUSD 381K
GER40 581
US30 4.7K
NAS100 44K
GBPAUD 2.9K
US500 1.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -1.5K
AUDUSD -652
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
XAGUSD 654
GBPUSD 321
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +6 350.05 USD
Худший трейд: -1 525 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 14
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2 276.94 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 613.20 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
еще 70...
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Rainy Strategies
30 USD в месяц
246%
0
0
USD
58K
USD
28
95%
3 909
51%
99%
1.49
11.48
USD
31%
1:500
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.