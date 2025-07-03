SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Rainy Strategies
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 911
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
915 (47.88%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
996 (52.12%)
En iyi işlem:
2 517.86 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 525.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
40 408.70 USD (37 307 391 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-37 250.03 USD (50 347 643 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 908.46 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.43%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.52%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
169
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.41
Alış işlemleri:
1 063 (55.63%)
Satış işlemleri:
848 (44.37%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.08
Beklenen getiri:
1.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
44.16 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-37.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 481.49 USD (18)
Aylık büyüme:
53.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
647.08%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6 208.35 USD
Maksimum:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1300
XAUUSD 465
GBPAUD 38
EURAUD 35
AUDCAD 27
AUDUSD 18
SpotCrude 12
US30 7
NAS100 2
EURUSD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -3.4K
XAUUSD 9.6K
GBPAUD 102
EURAUD 658
AUDCAD 67
AUDUSD -921
SpotCrude -2.4K
US30 -917
NAS100 39
EURUSD 211
AUDCHF 85
AUDJPY -41
GBPUSD 80
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD -13M
XAUUSD 110K
GBPAUD 703
EURAUD 2K
AUDCAD 1.6K
AUDUSD -1.6K
SpotCrude -12K
US30 -6.4K
NAS100 4.5K
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDCHF 562
AUDJPY -123
GBPUSD 1K
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 517.86 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 525 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 276.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 613.20 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 322
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
69 daha fazla...
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 22:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 21:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 09:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.18 23:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.18 00:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 20:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 17:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 16:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
