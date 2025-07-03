SegnaliSezioni
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 911
Profit Trade:
915 (47.88%)
Loss Trade:
996 (52.12%)
Best Trade:
2 517.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 525.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
40 408.70 USD (37 307 391 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-37 250.03 USD (50 347 643 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 908.46 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
98.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.52%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
169
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.41
Long Trade:
1 063 (55.63%)
Short Trade:
848 (44.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
1.65 USD
Profitto medio:
44.16 USD
Perdita media:
-37.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 481.49 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
53.33%
Previsione annuale:
647.08%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6 208.35 USD
Massimale:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
Per equità:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1300
XAUUSD 465
GBPAUD 38
EURAUD 35
AUDCAD 27
AUDUSD 18
SpotCrude 12
US30 7
NAS100 2
EURUSD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -3.4K
XAUUSD 9.6K
GBPAUD 102
EURAUD 658
AUDCAD 67
AUDUSD -921
SpotCrude -2.4K
US30 -917
NAS100 39
EURUSD 211
AUDCHF 85
AUDJPY -41
GBPUSD 80
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -13M
XAUUSD 110K
GBPAUD 703
EURAUD 2K
AUDCAD 1.6K
AUDUSD -1.6K
SpotCrude -12K
US30 -6.4K
NAS100 4.5K
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDCHF 562
AUDJPY -123
GBPUSD 1K
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 517.86 USD
Worst Trade: -1 525 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 276.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 613.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 322
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
69 più
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Rainy Strategies
30USD al mese
12%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
15
95%
1 911
47%
98%
1.08
1.65
USD
31%
1:500
