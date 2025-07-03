- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1300
|XAUUSD
|465
|GBPAUD
|38
|EURAUD
|35
|AUDCAD
|27
|AUDUSD
|18
|SpotCrude
|12
|US30
|7
|NAS100
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-3.4K
|XAUUSD
|9.6K
|GBPAUD
|102
|EURAUD
|658
|AUDCAD
|67
|AUDUSD
|-921
|SpotCrude
|-2.4K
|US30
|-917
|NAS100
|39
|EURUSD
|211
|AUDCHF
|85
|AUDJPY
|-41
|GBPUSD
|80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-13M
|XAUUSD
|110K
|GBPAUD
|703
|EURAUD
|2K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-1.6K
|SpotCrude
|-12K
|US30
|-6.4K
|NAS100
|4.5K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|AUDCHF
|562
|AUDJPY
|-123
|GBPUSD
|1K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.19 × 190
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 114
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 249
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 322
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:
Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).
Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 (Automated).
Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).
Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).
Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.
Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).
BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).
All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.
